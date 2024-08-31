Innealta Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,182 SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,182 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 84.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 724,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 332,197 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,049,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 272,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 49.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 783,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 259,152 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 50.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 453,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 152,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,347,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,176,000 after purchasing an additional 133,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $753.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.09. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $470.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

