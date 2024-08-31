Innealta Capital LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 81.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $302,017.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,552.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 0.2 %

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

