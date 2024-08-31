Innealta Capital LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth $16,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bumble by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,374 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth $10,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bumble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,837,000 after purchasing an additional 613,759 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $6,370,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Bumble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $16.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.62.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.80 million, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Bumble’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

