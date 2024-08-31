Innealta Capital LLC Takes $69,000 Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Arcosa by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Arcosa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 12,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,334,863.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 12,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.05 per share, for a total transaction of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,334,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,198.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACA

Arcosa Stock Up 1.1 %

Arcosa stock opened at $91.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.21. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $95.50. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.