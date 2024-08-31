Innealta Capital LLC Takes $72,000 Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $600,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in LendingClub by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 857,371 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,115,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,179,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 20,380 shares of company stock worth $204,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.

LendingClub Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LC opened at $12.15 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 2.06.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

