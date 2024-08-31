Innealta Capital LLC Takes $75,000 Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Photronics by 177.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 63,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,790,000 after acquiring an additional 30,163 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 625,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 447,182 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 308,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 49,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Photronics by 13.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,714,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,568,000 after purchasing an additional 207,049 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics Stock Up 3.8 %

PLAB opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.38. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80.

About Photronics

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). Photronics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

