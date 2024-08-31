Innealta Capital LLC Takes Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HFWA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 56,036 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,612,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 140,592 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 70.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,733,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,085,000 after buying an additional 92,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HFWA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.27 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

