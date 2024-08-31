Innealta Capital LLC Takes Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 753.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,867,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,761,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 6,496.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after buying an additional 1,435,782 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,198,000 after buying an additional 1,359,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 644.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 448,270 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huntsman Trading Up 0.5 %
HUN opened at $22.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 1.01.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.
Huntsman Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
