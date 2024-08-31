Innealta Capital LLC Takes Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,110.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.35. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $2,955.33 and a 12 month high of $3,850.00.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $62.82 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEB

Seaboard Profile

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.