Insider Buying: AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Director Purchases C$40,246.45 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Director Cybele Negris acquired 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,246.45.

Cybele Negris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Cybele Negris acquired 5,064 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,005.60.

On Monday, August 19th, Cybele Negris bought 3,700 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,433.50.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Cybele Negris bought 3,100 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,490.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Cybele Negris bought 6,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,900.00.

AGF Management Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at C$8.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$514.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.16. AGF Management Limited has a 12-month low of C$6.30 and a 12-month high of C$9.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGF.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank set a C$10.75 price objective on AGF Management and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.96.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

