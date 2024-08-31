Insider Buying: Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Director Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) Director Peter T. Cangany, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of Beneficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $246,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Beneficient Stock Performance

Shares of BENF opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. Beneficient has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $287.20.

Get Beneficient alerts:

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beneficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.