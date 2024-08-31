Insider Buying: GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Director Buys $50,500.00 in Stock

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) Director Eula L. Adams purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $53.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $2.55 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrowGeneration

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,934,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,411,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 43,701 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,001,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 500,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 42,123 shares in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

