Insider Buying: Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Acquires $89,040.00 in Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) Director Zarrell Thomas Gray purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $89,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $298,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Zarrell Thomas Gray also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 29th, Zarrell Thomas Gray purchased 2,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 26th, Zarrell Thomas Gray acquired 1,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Zarrell Thomas Gray purchased 1,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $7,750.00.
- On Thursday, August 22nd, Zarrell Thomas Gray bought 5,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00.
- On Monday, August 12th, Zarrell Thomas Gray bought 10,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.
Hallador Energy Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $15.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth $55,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 18th. B. Riley upgraded Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.
Hallador Energy Company Profile
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.
Featured Articles
