Insider Buying: Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) Insider Buys A$88,542.72 in Stock

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Thorpe acquired 12,096 shares of Insurance Australia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.32 ($4.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$88,542.72 ($59,826.16).

Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 49.17.

Get Insurance Australia Group alerts:

Insurance Australia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Insurance Australia Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Insurance Australia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.