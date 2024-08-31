Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells 5,200 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $143,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,861.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Catriona Yale sold 8,851 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $243,668.03.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Catriona Yale sold 2,825 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $63,958.00.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $27.20 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 30.12. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of -0.28.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,671,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 584,875 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,205,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,459,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

