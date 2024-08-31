Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Director Sells $45,000.00 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of ALGT opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $767.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $666.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 6.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 4.5% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 10,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Stories

