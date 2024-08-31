Insider Selling: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) CEO Sells $85,000.00 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Free Report) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,402. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $400.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNTY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

