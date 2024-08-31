Insider Selling: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) CEO Sells $85,000.00 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,402. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $400.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNTY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on GNTY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.