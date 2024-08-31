Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $90,655.48 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total value of $192,804.48.

On Monday, August 12th, Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40.

On Friday, July 26th, Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80.

On Monday, July 29th, Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60.

On Monday, June 10th, Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $492.63 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The company has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

