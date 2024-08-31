Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Sells 4,900 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 4,900 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total transaction of C$49,147.00.
PHX Energy Services Stock Down 2.1 %
PHX stock opened at C$9.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.32. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a twelve month low of C$7.00 and a twelve month high of C$10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$460.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51.
PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$154.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.00 million. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 42.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.957346 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, ATB Capital increased their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.
