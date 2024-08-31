Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lessened by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,009 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. DDFG Inc bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 46,794 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

