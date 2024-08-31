Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading 3.3% Higher

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.25. 17,235,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 52,587,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Daiwa America raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

