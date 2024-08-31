International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100,662 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $9,316,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $28,771,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,355,000 after acquiring an additional 280,069 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $104.03 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $104.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

