Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $492.63 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $453.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,552 shares of company stock worth $26,281,657 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.