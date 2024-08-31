Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 1.4%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $477.93 and last traded at $477.75. Approximately 13,051,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 40,357,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $471.35.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.58.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

