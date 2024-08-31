IRON Financial LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

IRON Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.86 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The company has a market capitalization of $399.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

