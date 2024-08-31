iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICVT opened at $81.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.73. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.