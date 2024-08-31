iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 373,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,209,000 after acquiring an additional 43,733 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 115,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 59,261 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,041,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,274,000 after buying an additional 77,184 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $54.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

