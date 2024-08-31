iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,933 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.13% of iShares MBS ETF worth $41,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.15. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3086 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

