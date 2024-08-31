iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $124.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $911.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.36. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $130.75.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

