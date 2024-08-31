iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IWM opened at $220.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.71.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.