iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $231.14 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $144.40 and a twelve month high of $267.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.37 and its 200 day moving average is $228.61. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

