iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 436.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $70.45 and a 1 year high of $105.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.89.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

