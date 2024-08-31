J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stake Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.5 %

JBHT stock opened at $173.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

