Jarrod M. Patten Buys 4,000 Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 279,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Core Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The company had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $21,973,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $1,156,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $4,047,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $84,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CORZ

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.