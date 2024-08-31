JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Holdings Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of JELD-WEN worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.5% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 790.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Price Performance

NYSE JELD opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JELD-WEN

About JELD-WEN

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.