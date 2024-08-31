Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance

Shares of JCTCF opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.48%.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.