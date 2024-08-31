Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 3% Higher

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.09. 931,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,508,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, August 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $112,693.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at $265,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,724,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,039,971.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $112,693.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at $265,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,032 shares of company stock worth $1,613,336 over the last 90 days. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,818,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 64,404 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

