Joel Wilhite Sells 18,028 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Joel Wilhite sold 18,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $143,863.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 419,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joel Wilhite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Joel Wilhite sold 47,308 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $383,194.80.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of AVDX opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. AvidXchange’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in AvidXchange by 871.2% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 619,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 556,066 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AvidXchange by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 124,988 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in AvidXchange by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 167,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 61,795 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 269,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 209,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Featured Stories

