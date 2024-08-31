Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,834,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,499 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,708,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $331,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $165.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

