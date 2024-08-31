KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $177.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.11. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $139.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

