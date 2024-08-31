KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,540 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,339,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Vertiv by 85.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,466 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

NYSE:VRT opened at $83.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.43. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

