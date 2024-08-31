KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.3% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 10,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,157,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 212,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $151.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.87. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Truist Financial upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.