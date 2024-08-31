KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 52 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 146,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,276,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,711,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $518.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $504.23 and a 200 day moving average of $485.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

