KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 900 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

XEL stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

