KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.89 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average of $58.98.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

