KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,356,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after acquiring an additional 917,979 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,971,000 after acquiring an additional 898,143 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8,986.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,592,000 after acquiring an additional 528,243 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.95.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $369.44 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $370.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.