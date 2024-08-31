KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $59.14 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

