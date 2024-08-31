KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $360.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $137.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.