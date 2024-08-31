KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $123.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

