KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Kroger by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,672,000 after buying an additional 235,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 104,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KR opened at $53.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

